Odell Beckham Jr. offers funny comment about crashing Sean McVay’s wedding

June 8, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. is owning the fact that he crashed Rams coach Sean McVay’s wedding over the weekend, and he’s doing so in hilarious fashion.

McVay revealed how the free agent wide receiver crashed his wedding last weekend, which McVay was totally fine with. McVay’s problem was that there were other coaches present, and the Rams coach jokingly accused Beckham of taking an “organic free agent visit.”

The remark caught the attention of Beckham, who hilariously owned it on Twitter. He joked that it was a “lil business play” that he felt obligated to make due to his current employment status.

Hey, credit to Beckham for operating several steps ahead. Maybe he got a good word in with some influential coaches.

McVay has been open about his desire to bring Beckham back into the fold. The wide receiver is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl, which is a big part of the reason he has yet to find a team for 2022.

