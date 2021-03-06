Report: Odell Beckham unlikely to have significant trade market

Once regarded as one of the most exciting wide receivers in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. suddenly finds himself without much of a trade market.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns are open to listening to offers for Beckham. However, the wide receiver is not expected to find much of a trade market. That’s partly due to the fact that Beckham is coming off a torn ACL, and salary cap constraints around the league are also going to be a factor. Beckham carries a cap hit of $15.75 million in 2021.

Beckham simply hasn’t delivered like the Browns hoped he would when they acquired him two years ago. He has never seemed to find a sturdy connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield, and has caught only seven touchdown passes since joining the Browns.

At the very least, there are players who still want to play with Beckham. Front offices seem less impressed these days.