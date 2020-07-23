OJ Howard sets extremely high expectations for Bucs’ offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more hype surrounding them this season than probably any other year in franchise history, and tight end O.J. Howard is clearly not afraid to add to it.

During an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” this week, Howard said he believes the Bucs’ offense has the potential to be the best in the league.

“You look at us and line us up versus any offense in the league, we’re right up there with the top of them,” Howard said. “So only time will tell how good we are. But I think when you put us on paper, we’re one of the best in the league, if not the best.”

On paper, there’s no denying it. The Buccaneers had arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL last season with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and many believe Tom Brady will elevate their respective games even further. Howard should also have some outstanding opportunities to get open with Rob Gronkowski likely drawing double coverage, so he could be in for a breakout year.

Of course, the entire offense hinges on whether or not Brady will continue to perform at a high level at age 43. Howard doesn’t seem concerned about that.

“One thing about Tom, I watched him for years in New England, he’s always in the game,” the tight end said. “I think that’s something he can bring to our team. No matter what the score is or how it starts in the first half, I think you always have a chance to win when it comes down to the final minutes of the game. He’ll keep it close.”

Assuming good health, the Bucs should score points in bunches. Bruce Arians has been known to get the most out of quarterbacks, so he and Brady should work well together. It would be tough for Bucs fans to not be excited after hearing what Gronkowski recently said about his decision to come out of retirement, and you can’t blame Howard for getting wrapped up in that.

