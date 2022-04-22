Old Deebo Samuel video may have foreshadowed trade request

Deebo Samuel has informed the San Francisco 49ers that he wants a trade, and one comment the star wide receiver made months ago may have been a hint that he is not happy on the west coast.

In an interview leading up to Super Bowl LVI, Samuel was asked if he is going to have an opportunity to trade with Trey Lance in California this offseason. Samuel said he was planning to train in Miami and trying to convince the quarterback to join him. Why? Because Samuel “ain’t training in no California.”

This video is interesting. Deebo clearly doesn’t love being out in California. pic.twitter.com/7ccUtig8mB — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 22, 2022

Had Samuel not requested a trade, most people would think nothing of that comment. A lot of players train in different states during the offseason. Many wide receivers train in the Miami area. Still, the way Samuel expressed his opposition to training in California was a bit odd, at the very least. He almost seemed offended by the suggestion.

What we do know is that there have been reports the 49ers are willing to pay Samuel, but he still wants out. He supposedly wants to play somewhere closer to his home state of South Carolina. There may be at least one other reason that he would prefer a fresh start.