Everyone made the same joke about Omar Khan after the Justin Fields trade

New Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan has been praised via social media over some of his recent quarterback moves, which have widely been regarded as shrewd.

Last weekend, Khan and the Steelers reached a 1-year deal with Russell Wilson for a minimal salary. Then on Saturday, Khan acquired Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears for a 6th-round pick that could become a 4th-round pick.

The two quarterback moves by the Steelers left fans impressed, with many making the same joke — Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to stop doing business with Khan for his own good.

Chase Claypool and a conditional 4th for Justin Fields and pick #32. Someone needs to delete Omar Khan’s number from Ryan Poles’ phone. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) March 16, 2024

Every Bears front office worker from here on out anytime Ryan Poles says, “Let me call Omar Khan and talk shop…” pic.twitter.com/I61Ky3jrdc — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) March 17, 2024

Omar Khan when it comes to absolutely fleecing the Chicago Bears: pic.twitter.com/6GUbHQLpX9 — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) March 16, 2024

Omar Khan after fleecing the Bears out of Justin Fields and Joey Porter Jr. for Chase Claypool and a 6th rounder in the last 2 years pic.twitter.com/PhnkdkXOXi — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) March 17, 2024

The Fields trade isn’t the only deal Khan and Poles have made recently. In 2022, the Steelers sent Chase Claypool to the Bears for a future second-round pick that later became Joey Porter Jr. The Steelers got the best end of that deal, and fans already feel like Pittsburgh got good value for Fields, even if the former Ohio State star will just be a backup for now.