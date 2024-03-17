 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke about Omar Khan after the Justin Fields trade

March 17, 2024
by Larry Brown
Omar Khan talks with the media

Jul 27, 2023; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan addresses the media prior to the start of training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan has been praised via social media over some of his recent quarterback moves, which have widely been regarded as shrewd.

Last weekend, Khan and the Steelers reached a 1-year deal with Russell Wilson for a minimal salary. Then on Saturday, Khan acquired Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears for a 6th-round pick that could become a 4th-round pick.

The two quarterback moves by the Steelers left fans impressed, with many making the same joke — Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to stop doing business with Khan for his own good.

The Fields trade isn’t the only deal Khan and Poles have made recently. In 2022, the Steelers sent Chase Claypool to the Bears for a future second-round pick that later became Joey Porter Jr. The Steelers got the best end of that deal, and fans already feel like Pittsburgh got good value for Fields, even if the former Ohio State star will just be a backup for now.

Omar KhanPittsburgh Steelers
