Orlando Magic go viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl

February 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Paolo Banchero at a press conference

Jun 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic first overall draft pick Paolo Banchero speaks during a press conference at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic had the receipts at the ready after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl this year.

The Magic went viral on Sunday for their hilarious tweet about Kansas City’s triumph. They congratulated Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP, by … tweeting out a picture of Paolo Banchero.

“congrats patrick,” the tweet read.

Many probably recall that the Magic forward Banchero was mistaken by a reporter for Mahomes at the Miami Grand Prix last May. You can see the video of the funny moment here. Mahomes himself didn’t really mind the comparison either, tweeting out a classic reaction at the time.

Banchero obviously has a lot to live up to given the success of Mahomes, who is now a two-time league MVP as well as a two-time Super Bowl MVP. But Banchero is off to a good start, averaging 20.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season as a rookie leader for an up-and-coming Orlando team.

