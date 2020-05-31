Packers, Aaron Jones have had contract extension talks

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Jones seem to have mutual interest in reaching a deal.

Jones is set to be a free agent after the 2020 season, and Green Bay selected a running back in the second round of April’s draft. That seems to be an ominous combination regarding Jones’ future with the team, but that might not be the case.

In an article published during the week, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Jones’ agent has had contract talks with Green Bay. The agent said they would continue to talk.

Jones also spoke with reporters via a Zoom call and said he wants to be a Packer for life.

“Whether it’s my first year or my last year on a deal, I’m going to be just as motivated,” Jones told reporters Wednesday in a Zoom call, per ESPN. “It doesn’t change just because a contract is on the line for me. I mean, I’m going to continue to work and do everything in my power. I trust my agency and the Packers. With that, I would love to be a lifelong Packer. That’s my take on that.”

Jones was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of UTEP in 2017. In 2019, he had 1,084 rushing yards, 474 receiving yards, and 19 total touchdowns, which tied for the league lead. The Packers still took Boston College product A.J. Dillon in the second round to work in the mix.