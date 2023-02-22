Report: Packers open to Aaron Rodgers return on 1 condition

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make any decisions about his NFL future, but his current team appears to know where they stand on his possible return.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said the Green Bay Packers would welcome Rodgers back into the fold as long as he is fully bought in for the 2023 season.

"As long as he's fully bought in, the Packers want him back." While we wait for @AaronRodgers12 to return from the darkness, we get the latest on the 4-time MVP from our buddy @TomPelissero:

“If he wants to return to Green Bay, and as long as he’s fully bought in, the Packers want him back,” Pelissero said.

Asked about a report claiming the organization is “disgusted” with Rodgers, Pelissero could not confirm that, but did suggest the Packers were a bit frustrated at being put through the drama of his decision for another offseason.

“Nobody has told me that they are disgusted with Aaron Rodgers,” Pelissero said. “I think that it is natural, when you give someone an unprecedented type of contract, you’re anticipating you’re going to get somebody who is fully bought in and is going to play at a really high level, and it didn’t work out that way in 2022.

“You go right back into the will-he-or-won’t-he and keeping the franchise waiting. I think it’s natural for people to be frustrated by that. … If Rodgers wants to play for the Packers, and if he is bought into the way that they want to proceed here, then the Packers want him back.”

The Packers cannot do anything with Rodgers until he decides on his future, as he more or less cannot be traded on his current contract. That means the organization is held up waiting for that part of his decision.

If Rodgers does decide to play, the question becomes whether that will be in Green Bay or elsewhere. There have been signals that he might not be thrilled with the organization right now, but the organization might have hoped that after signing a three-year contract, they might be able to avoid an offseason marked by speculation. They did not get their wish.