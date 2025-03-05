Surprising team listed as favorite to sign Davante Adams

Davante Adams is set to become a free agent in the coming days, and there is a chance a reunion could be in the works for the star wide receiver.

Adams was informed by the New York Jets on Tuesday that he will be released after the team tried unsuccessfully to trade him. The 32-year-old is expected to draw plenty of interest, and some oddsmakers believe Adams’ former team will try to bring him back.

DraftKings Sportsbook released odds on Tuesday for where Adams might end up heading into 2025. The Green Bay Packers were the heavy favorite at +165. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers were next at a distant +550.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) takes the field for warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Here are the odds for teams that are listed at +1200 or better to sign Adams:

Green Bay Packers +165 Los Angeles Chargers +550 San Francisco 49ers +550 Los Angeles Rams +750 Denver Broncos +1000 Pittsburgh Steelers +1000 New England Patriots +1000 Kansas City Chiefs +1100 Houston Texans +1200

Odds are constantly changing, but the teams that are favored to sign Adams have one very obvious thing in common — they are all expected to be playoff contenders next season.

Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay, where he played with Aaron Rodgers. He had 1,300 or more receiving yards in three of his last four seasons with the Packers.

Adams split time with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders last season but still finished with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns in 14 games. He has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is still capable of playing at an elite level, so he will likely be paid accordingly.

A lot of fans seem to think Adams is destined to wind up with one particular West Coast team, but he should have plenty of options. Perhaps a return to Green Bay will be one of them.