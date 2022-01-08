Packers QBs Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert join in on Aaron Rodgers rumor

Several current and former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks got in on the Aaron Rodgers rumor fun.

On Friday, Boomer Esiason on his radio show shared the wildest Rodgers rumor yet. The rumor claimed Rodgers would “boycott” the Super Bowl if his Packers made it that far.

Rodgers of course wasted no time shutting down that crazy rumor. But then his teammates got in on it.

First, third-string QB Kurt Benkert joked that they supported Rodgers. Benkert called Rodgers “the jerk,” which is a reference to another Rodgers controversy.

We support the jerk — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) January 7, 2022

Rodgers responded and jokingly asked if Benkert was the source of the story.

Benkert responded with a photo of notorious traitor Benedict Arnold, leading Rodgers to joke about Jordan Love.

Were you just mad I only told @jordan3love to be ready and not you?? #grudge #boycottvideogames https://t.co/jw4YsR4gfK — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 7, 2022

Benkert responded again, joking that Rodgers was threatened by Benkert throwing passes to Randall Cobb.

Then current Packers backup Jordan Love jumped in, sharing a meme of a notorious class snitch from the show “Recess.”

Just when you thought all the fun would be over, Matt Flynn jumped in and joked that he was the leak over the offseason.

Leave me out of this one… but i was definitely the leak this past off-season.@jordan3love stealing my moves like he stole my number!#boycottTKE #boycottchemtrails #boycottmoobs — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) January 7, 2022

Flynn was a Packers backup quarterback for two different stints between 2008-2014.

As you can see, they all were getting a kick out of that rumor.

It’s only unfortunate for Green Bay that this rumor was released now and not later. It’s the sort of story that can help unite a team so they can rally and prove the doubters wrong. Maybe it was planted by someone looking to tick off Rodgers to get him to play his best entering the playoffs.

Photo: Aug 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw against the Houston Texans during their football game Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports