 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 7, 2022

Packers QBs Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert join in on Aaron Rodgers rumor

January 7, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jordan Love throws a pass

Several current and former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks got in on the Aaron Rodgers rumor fun.

On Friday, Boomer Esiason on his radio show shared the wildest Rodgers rumor yet. The rumor claimed Rodgers would “boycott” the Super Bowl if his Packers made it that far.

Rodgers of course wasted no time shutting down that crazy rumor. But then his teammates got in on it.

First, third-string QB Kurt Benkert joked that they supported Rodgers. Benkert called Rodgers “the jerk,” which is a reference to another Rodgers controversy.

Rodgers responded and jokingly asked if Benkert was the source of the story.

Benkert responded with a photo of notorious traitor Benedict Arnold, leading Rodgers to joke about Jordan Love.

Benkert responded again, joking that Rodgers was threatened by Benkert throwing passes to Randall Cobb.

Then current Packers backup Jordan Love jumped in, sharing a meme of a notorious class snitch from the show “Recess.”

Just when you thought all the fun would be over, Matt Flynn jumped in and joked that he was the leak over the offseason.

Flynn was a Packers backup quarterback for two different stints between 2008-2014.

As you can see, they all were getting a kick out of that rumor.

It’s only unfortunate for Green Bay that this rumor was released now and not later. It’s the sort of story that can help unite a team so they can rally and prove the doubters wrong. Maybe it was planted by someone looking to tick off Rodgers to get him to play his best entering the playoffs.

Photo: Aug 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw against the Houston Texans during their football game Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus