Matt LaFleur had great quote about Jordan Love’s $220M contract

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t sound worried about Jordan Love getting distracted by his shiny, new contract.

The Packers signed Love to a gargantuan four-year contract extension that made the 25-year-old the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by annual salary.

LaFleur spoke to reporters Saturday after Green Bay’s practice at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. The veteran coach was asked about his signal-caller’s new nine-figure deal.

“Much is given, much is expected. That’s the reality of our league, but I think he’ll embrace that,” Matt LaFleur said. “You won’t see a difference. I think he’s been raised the right way. I always joked with him that if he ever changes, I’m going to call his mom.”

Love had been doing a “hold-in” while his representatives and the Packers front office hashed out a new deal. Love had previously been present at training camp but was not a full participant. He suited up for the first time on Saturday.

One day before #Packers strap the pads for first time, the Jordan Love hold in continues. pic.twitter.com/eYcarZkzOl — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 26, 2024

But with the contract issues sorted out, Love can get back to building off of a standout first season as the Packers’ full-time starter.

Love threw for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He led the Packers to a 9-8 record and even won his first playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Packers fans can only hope that Love follows in the footsteps of his predecessors Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. Rodgers in particular gave Love some hilarious financial advice after hearing about his replacement’s new deal.