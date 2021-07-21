 Skip to main content
Packers QB blasts fan who criticized him for cornhole photo

July 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kurt Benkert

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert had a strong response to a fan who criticized him over a photo he shared on Twitter.

Benkert shared a photo on Tuesday of himself playing cornhole. A self-identified Packers fan ripped Benkert in response, telling him his focus was in the wrong place.

Benkert responded to the fan.

Heavens forbid a player wear clothes! Maybe the fan prefers to see the players in the buff?

Benkert played college ball at Virginia. He originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 before being dropped earlier this year. He has been with the Packers since May. Benkert has some work to do to make the roster behind Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Blake Bortles. In the meantime, he will both annoy and entertain fans with his cornhole photos.

