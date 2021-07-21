Packers QB blasts fan who criticized him for cornhole photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert had a strong response to a fan who criticized him over a photo he shared on Twitter.

Benkert shared a photo on Tuesday of himself playing cornhole. A self-identified Packers fan ripped Benkert in response, telling him his focus was in the wrong place.

That's great dude. Everybody else hitting the weights, working on form and getting ready for the season. You out here playing video games and wearing clothes. I wonder what practice team you'll be on after being cut in a month?#bears — Jeramie Turner (@TherealJeramieT) July 20, 2021

Benkert responded to the fan.

You follow the wrong account if you think I’m going to post about working out 5 days a week at our own facility in Green Bay (when we aren’t required to be here yet), every time I study the playbook, and every time I’m on the field throwing. People get real confident on Twitter https://t.co/wXNFbF6kgF — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) July 20, 2021

Heavens forbid a player wear clothes! Maybe the fan prefers to see the players in the buff?

Benkert played college ball at Virginia. He originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 before being dropped earlier this year. He has been with the Packers since May. Benkert has some work to do to make the roster behind Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Blake Bortles. In the meantime, he will both annoy and entertain fans with his cornhole photos.