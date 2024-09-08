Report: Packers reached out to notable veteran QB after Jordan Love injury

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly explored the possibility of signing at least one veteran quarterback in the wake of Jordan Love’s injury.

The Packers reached out to free-agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill over the weekend, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Tannehill said recently that it “would have to be the right situation” for him to sign with a team.

Love suffered a leg injury during the final moments of Green Bay’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday night. There were initially fears that the quarterback may have torn his ACL, but testing revealed much better news. Love is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

The Packers will likely sign a veteran, and Tannehill has plenty of experience. The question is whether the former Tennessee Titans quarterback would want to sign with a team to step into a temporary starting role, at best.

Malik Willis is the only other quarterback on Green Bay’s active roster at the moment, and the Packers just recently acquired him via trade.

Tannehill spent the last five seasons with the Titans. He threw for just 1,616 yards, 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 10 games last season and was replaced by Will Levis.