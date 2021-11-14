Packers, Seahawks game on CBS had fans all thrown off

Sports fans are creatures of habit. They’re used to turning on TNT or ESPN for NBA games. They’re used to putting on CBS to watch a big SEC game. And they’re used to putting on FOX for an NFC football game.

That’s why Sunday’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks was so disorienting.

FOX has traditionally televised big NFC games, while CBS gets big AFC games. That tradition has existed for over 25 years but has changed recently, where FOX and CBS were allowed to cross-flex games.

How did CBS get the Packers-Seahawks? I switched over expecting to hear Buck and Aikman — Matt Lindsley (@mjlbb21) November 14, 2021

Packers-Seahawks being on CBS instead of FOX is extremely disturbing — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) November 14, 2021

Seahawks/Packers on CBS is weird. — Chubby Cliff Booth (@TheArnold_SoM) November 14, 2021

Seahawks/Packers punt fest on CBS is very disorienting — Tucker Blankinship (@TuckerBlanc) November 14, 2021

Seahawks/Packers Game on CBS? — Sal (@Sal_Yuman93) November 14, 2021

packers seahawks being on cbs is criminal — gd (@KeuchelRBW) November 14, 2021

Fans better get used to seeing these sorts of things, like Tony Romo and Jim Nantz calling a Packers-Seahawks game for CBS rather than Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling it for FOX. Because when the new NFL TV deal takes effect in 2023, the network/conference TV affiliation is expected to disappear.

In the NFL's new TV deal, there will be no traditional Fox NFC game or CBS AFC game anymore, "essentially eliminating the idea of cross-flexing games." SBJ Media is live:🔒https://t.co/hpU431pwn1🔒 pic.twitter.com/ixADlgd4fY — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 25, 2021

Is nothing sacred anymore?