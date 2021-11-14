 Skip to main content
Packers, Seahawks game on CBS had fans all thrown off

November 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Sports fans are creatures of habit. They’re used to turning on TNT or ESPN for NBA games. They’re used to putting on CBS to watch a big SEC game. And they’re used to putting on FOX for an NFC football game.

That’s why Sunday’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks was so disorienting.

FOX has traditionally televised big NFC games, while CBS gets big AFC games. That tradition has existed for over 25 years but has changed recently, where FOX and CBS were allowed to cross-flex games.

Fans better get used to seeing these sorts of things, like Tony Romo and Jim Nantz calling a Packers-Seahawks game for CBS rather than Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling it for FOX. Because when the new NFL TV deal takes effect in 2023, the network/conference TV affiliation is expected to disappear.

Is nothing sacred anymore?

