Pacman Jones arrested on airplane

Former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones is in trouble with the law once again.

Jones was arrested early Monday morning at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A spokesperson for the airport said police were called to assist a flight crew with an “unruly passenger” prior to takeoff of an outbound flight at around 6 a.m., according to Christian LeDuc of WCPO.

Jones was booked into the Boone County Jail for intoxication and making terroristic threats. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been made public.

Roughly two hours before the alleged incident, Jones shared a video of himself on X ranting about the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Cleveland Browns. Be aware that the clip contains cursing.

We okay , coach come on !!!! pic.twitter.com/TD3dh6dWFa — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) September 11, 2023

Jones played for the Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos during a successful 12-year NFL career. He was notorious for his offseason issues early in his career, however. Jones was suspended for the entire 2007 season under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He also missed the entire 2009 season after being involved in a notorious Las Vegas strip club shooting.

Jones finally settled down in the NFL in 2010. He missed just two games from 2012-2016. However, Jones continued to have all sorts of legal issues and was arrested most recently in 2021 after he was accused of brutally beating a man in a bar fight.

Monday also was not the first time Jones was involved in an incident at the airport.

Earlier this year, Jones joined “The Pat McAfee Show” and has been appearing in-studio as an analyst.