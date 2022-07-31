 Skip to main content
Panthers WR announces very important change

July 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Robby Anderson stretches before a game

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the pregame action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson announced some very important news on Friday.

Anderson told reporters that he wants his named spelled “Robbie” from now on rather than “Robby.”

Robbie shared that he has even gone by “Robbie” in the past too.

That is some big news. We will make sure to reocgnize the proper spelling of his name moving forward.

Unfortunately, changing the spelling of his name won’t improve his quarterback situation. The Panthers have Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold competing for the starting job.

Anderson is entering his third season with the Panthers. He had a big first season with them in 2020 when he caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and 3 touchdowns. Last season he had a major dropoff with 53 catches for 519 yards.

Anderson isn’t the only notable NFL player recently to make changes to his name.

