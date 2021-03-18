Patrick Chung announces retirement from NFL

The New England Patriots were expected to get a boost from several veteran defenders returning next season after they opted out in 2020, but safety Patrick Chung is not coming back.

Chung announced on Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL. He issued a statement on Instagram thanking Bill Belichick, the Kraft family and the Patriots organziation.

Chung opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was concerned about the health of members of his family for a variety of reasons.

Chung, 33 was drafted by the Patriots with the 34th overall pick in 2009. He spent the first four years of his career in New England before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for one season in 2013, and he had been back with the Patriots since. The safety has been a Belichick favorite despite having some off-field issues.

The Patriots have made some key signings on defense this offseason with pass-rusher Matt Judon and nose tackle Davon Godchaux, but Chung will certainly be missed.