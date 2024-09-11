Patrick Mahomes discusses latest viral Dylan Raiola comparison

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is well aware of the Dylan Raiola comparisons. He is not upset about them, either.

A viral post Tuesday showed that the Nebraska quarterback even uses some of the same warm-up moves as Mahomes does. The side-by-side showed that Raiola almost perfectly mimics Mahomes’ celebratory leap at the end of his pregame stretches.

This side by side of Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes is WILD 😳 (Via TT/Tanner Gatlin) pic.twitter.com/5TYmGUAVqc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2024

On Wednesday, Mahomes was asked about the constant comparisons. The Chiefs quarterback said he found it cool, and pointed out that he had done the same thing when he was younger.

“It’s cool, honestly,” Mahomes said, via Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports. “I was that guy, grew up watching players. I loved Alex Rodriguez, played shortstop and would try to make plays just like that. It helped me become the athlete that I am. It’s just telling me that I’m getting a little old.

“He’s a great football player and I think he’s going to make his own stamp on the game. I think you’ve seen that early in his career.”

Raiola is only a true freshman, but Nebraska is 2-0 and excitement is high for a Cornhusker revival. He has seemingly invited the Mahomes comparisons ever since he arrived on campus, and while he has yet to face a truly high-level opponent, he has not made them look bad yet.

Mahomes and Raiola worked out together during the offseason, and Mahomes is clearly following Nebraska’s progress as well.