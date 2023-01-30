Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition.

Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead Stadium following Kansas City’s 23-20 win. The elder Mahomes was interviewed by Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41, and he proudly said he was “smoking the Joe Burrow.”

VIDEO: Pat Mahomes Sr celebrates the #Chiefs win by "smoking on that Joe Burrow" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/LQG8Uga5kl — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 30, 2023

The Bengals did a lot of talking leading up to the AFC Championship Game. While Burrow did his best to not provide bulletin-board material, his teammates were not as concerned. Some of them referred to Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead” because of all the success Burrow has had against the Chiefs. Travis Kelce took a savage shot at the Bengals over that nickname.

Both Mahomes and his dad made mention of Burrow’s victory cigar, so you know that was on their mind.