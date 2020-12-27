 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes had great reaction to unreal Ryan Fitzpatrick pass

December 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes had a great reaction to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s unreal game-winning pass on Saturday night.

Fitzpatrick completed a long pass with under 20 seconds left to put his Miami Dolphins in position to beat the Las Vegas Raiders. Fitzpatrick completed the pass despite having a Raiders defender ripping his face and helmet around (video here).

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star, declared Fitzpatrick’s throw the “best no look pass of all time.”

That’s some nice but hyperbolic praise from Mahomes. And what makes it relevant? Mahomes has become well known for his no-look passes in the NFL.

Miami is now 10-5 while the Raiders are 7-8.

