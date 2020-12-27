Patrick Mahomes had great reaction to unreal Ryan Fitzpatrick pass

Patrick Mahomes had a great reaction to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s unreal game-winning pass on Saturday night.

Fitzpatrick completed a long pass with under 20 seconds left to put his Miami Dolphins in position to beat the Las Vegas Raiders. Fitzpatrick completed the pass despite having a Raiders defender ripping his face and helmet around (video here).

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star, declared Fitzpatrick’s throw the “best no look pass of all time.”

I know I’m late but best no look pass of all time — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 27, 2020

That’s some nice but hyperbolic praise from Mahomes. And what makes it relevant? Mahomes has become well known for his no-look passes in the NFL.

Miami is now 10-5 while the Raiders are 7-8.

Chiefs fans, you’ll love this Andy Reid cheeseburger shirt. Reid loves his cheeseburgers, and you can wear it. This makes a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.