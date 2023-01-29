Patrick Mahomes the subject of interesting prop bet

Patrick Mahomes is the subject of a very interesting prop bet for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in his Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last Saturday. He only had one week to get ready for the game against Cincinnati, and some raised serious questions about his effectiveness.

The Chiefs are all saying that Mahomes will be ready for the game. But some oddsmakers feel differently about his mobility for the game.

SportsBetting.ag doesn’t think Mahomes will be doing much running in the game. They have listed Mahomes’ expected rushing yards total for the game to a negative number. The over/under for his rushing yards is -0.5 yards.

That seems to indicate they expect Mahomes to lose yardage through kneeldowns or being tackled for a loss. They also say it’s the first time a quarterback’s rushing yards have been set as a negative total.

If the Chiefs are to get a win, it would be with Mahomes seemingly very limited. Maybe his limited status is what has given the Bengals and their fans so much confidence to talk trash.