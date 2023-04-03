Patriots would only acquire DeAndre Hopkins under 1 circumstance?

The New England Patriots have been viewed as a potential suitor for DeAndre Hopkins, but it seems unlikely that they will trade for the star wide receiver. Of course, there is one other way that Hopkins could end up on their roster.

During a recent appearance on the “Greg Bedard Podcast,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said the only way the Patriots would acquire Hopkins is if the Arizona Cardinals lowered their asking price significantly.

“I think for a team like the Patriots, it would either be no draft-pick compensation or way, way, way down from Arizona’s initial ask, and an adjustment to the contract,” Breer said, as transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox. “And that obviously gives Hopkins considerable control over the situation, because if you’re going to change the contract, then you have to go to him.”

Breer said the Patriots have not made a legitimate effort to trade for Hopkins. He believes they would probably only show real interest if Hopkins were cut by the Cardinals.

“So I think this is a really, really complicated one, and (the Patriots) haven’t shown great interest. They haven’t really been in it to this point,” Breer added. “Like, if his market collapsed completely and he was cut or he was available for almost nothing and is willing to redo his contract, maybe we’re talking about something else.”

A recent report claimed the Cardinals have been telling teams they want a second-round draft pick and then some for Hopkins.

Hopkins will turn 31 in June. He has missed 17 games over the last two seasons, though some were due to a suspension. Teams have concerns about his durability and his cap hits of $30.75 million and $26.2 million over the next two seasons, respectively. Though, Hopkins would likely be willing to restructure his contract.

Hopkins has six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in his 10-year NFL career.