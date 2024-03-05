 Skip to main content
Report: Patriots could reunite with ex-Tom Brady backup

March 5, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Patriots helmet on the bench

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots will likely sign a veteran quarterback this offseason no matter what they do in the NFL Draft, and they may reunite with one of Tom Brady’s former backups.

Earlier this week, uStadium reported that the Patriots are exploring the possibility of bringing back Jacoby Brissett to serve as a bridge quarterback so they do not have to play a rookie right away. According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots have “real” interest in Brissett.

“Not Franchise Tag related, but the Patriots’ interest in Jacoby Brissett is real,” Volin wrote on X Tuesday. “They’ll have competition for him, but OC Alex Van Pelt loved coaching Brissett in Cleveland in 2022 and the Patriots view him as a great locker room guy who is all about football.

As Volin mentioned, new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt worked with Brissett in Cleveland when Van Pelt was the OC for the Browns in 2022. Brissett started 11 games that season and finished with 2,608 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

If the Patriots draft a quarterback at No. 3 overall or even later, they may want the rookie to spend some time on the bench. It is possible they will offer Brissett a chance to start at the beginning of 2024, which is an opportunity the 31-year-old probably would not get with many other teams.

The Patriots drafted Brissett in the third round in 2016. He made two starts as a rookie when Brady was suspended over the Deflategate scandal and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury.

New England then traded Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts at the start of the 2017 season. The former NC State star played for the Colts for four seasons from 2016-2020 before spending time with the Miami Dolphins, Browns and most recently Washington Commanders.

