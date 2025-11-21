Patriots fans are loving Drake Maye’s response to reporter propping him up

Drake Maye has somehow managed to raise his already sky-high approval rating among New England Patriots fans.

Maye stayed as humble as they come when he spoke to the media earlier this week. One reporter asked the Patriots quarterback about his being among the league leaders in several impactful passing statistics and if he “thinks about that stuff.”

The second-year star is first in passing yards (2,836) and completion percentage (71.9%), while being just behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson in passer rating. He’s also one of just four QBs with at least 20 passing touchdowns entering Week 12. Maye deflected the question on his individual success in a manner that had Patriots fans swooning.

“Nah. I just hope to be at the top in wins,” Maye responded. “That’s the biggest thing, just trying to win. I think a lot of stuff comes after that. Part of the reason I probably am [one of the stat leaders] is because we haven’t had a bye yet.”

Patriots supporters could not get enough of Maye’s answer. Many sang the praises of their young “humble king.”

Love how humble he is. — Michael Rodnick (@MJRodnick) November 19, 2025

This type of attitude is what ultimately separates good QBs from great QBs — Ev 🐏 MAYE FOR MVP (@evdj06) November 20, 2025

He’s my humble king. — TheDrakeMayeEra (@TheDrakeMayeEra) November 19, 2025

The Patriots have indeed not had a bye week yet, which has helped Maye edge out some of his statistical rivals. But Maye does have about 200 passing yards more than third-placed Daniel Jones and fourth-placed Patrick Mahomes, the two highest-ranked QBs who have already had their bye weeks.

The additional week actually makes Maye’s 71.9% completion rate and 113.2 passer rating even more impressive, as it adds one game to the season-long sample size.

Maye does have a point, however, in that the most impressive statistic he’s helped pull off this season is the Patriots’ 9-2 win-loss record — tied for the best in the NFL more than halfway through the season.

Judging by how Maye shrugged off the reporter’s praise, he’s probably unbothered that Stephen A. Smith recently called him a “liar.”