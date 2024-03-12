Report: AFC team hoping to lure Calvin Ridley away from Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to re-sign Calvin Ridley, but they reportedly have competition from at least one team.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that both the Jaguars and New England Patriots are pursuing Ridley. Jones says there could be a “darkhorse” team in the mix as well.

“Calvin Ridley remains the top free-agent wide receiver on the market. The Jaguars wish to retain him, and the Patriots hope to sign him,” Jones wrote on X. “Sources say there could be a darkhorse lurking as well. Money will be interesting with a deep draft class at that position coming.”

This is not the first report we have seen linking Ridley to the Patriots, who have a huge need at wide receiver. They re-signed Kendrick Bourne this week to a 3-year deal worth up to $33 million, but they have lacked a true No. 1 receiver for years now. Demario Douglas was New England’s leading receiver last season with just 561 yards.

Ridley returned to the field last season after serving being suspended for all of 2022 for a violation of the NFL’s gambling policy. The 29-year-old proved he is still capable of making a huge impact with 76 catches for 1,016 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Jaguars signed one of the top wide receivers in free agency on Monday, but they would still like to bring Ridley back as well.