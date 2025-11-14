Patriots player turned heads with the powerful message on his game day outfit for ‘TNF’

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins wanted to send a message with the game-day outfit he wore for his team’s Thursday night clash against the New York Jets.

Photographers took snapshots of Hollins wearing a white shirt and jeans as he walked barefoot into Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The shirt had various words on it written in marker. Most prominently featured was a huge “988” emblazoned on Hollins’ chest, surrounded by words such as “alone”, “tired”, “silent”, and “defeated”. 988 is the national hotline for suicide prevention.

The shirt had “You are worth it!!!” written on the back.

“It’s okay not to be okay,” Hollins said as photographers and fans took videos of him in his pregame fit.

#Patriots WR Mack Hollins arrived to the game wearing a suicide-prevention shirt with “988” — the national hotline — on the front, with a very meaningful message on the back: “YOU ARE WORTH IT.”



Absolutely awesome job @mackhollins. 🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/GVtmSLeEAN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 13, 2025

Hollins’ gesture comes a week after the tragic death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died last Wednesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared that Kneeland’s girlfriend Catalina is pregnant with Marshawn’s child.

Just like Hollins, the NFL made an effort to honor Kneeland by having all teams share a meaningful message on suicide prevention before each Week 10 game.