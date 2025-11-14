Larry Brown Sports

Patriots player turned heads with the powerful message on his game day outfit for ‘TNF’

by Comments
Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins in his pregame outfit promoting suicide prevention

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins wanted to send a message with the game-day outfit he wore for his team’s Thursday night clash against the New York Jets.

Photographers took snapshots of Hollins wearing a white shirt and jeans as he walked barefoot into Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The shirt had various words on it written in marker. Most prominently featured was a huge “988” emblazoned on Hollins’ chest, surrounded by words such as “alone”, “tired”, “silent”, and “defeated”. 988 is the national hotline for suicide prevention.

The shirt had “You are worth it!!!” written on the back.

“It’s okay not to be okay,” Hollins said as photographers and fans took videos of him in his pregame fit.

Hollins’ gesture comes a week after the tragic death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died last Wednesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared that Kneeland’s girlfriend Catalina is pregnant with Marshawn’s child.

Just like Hollins, the NFL made an effort to honor Kneeland by having all teams share a meaningful message on suicide prevention before each Week 10 game.

