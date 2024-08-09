 Skip to main content
Patriots release ex-Pro Bowl wide receiver

August 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Patriots helmet on the bench

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots moved on from a notable player on Friday.

Veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been released by the Patriots, according to multiple reports.

Smith-Schuster signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots last offseason. New England decided to bring him in rather than paying Jakobi Meyers, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. It would be an understatement to say the decision backfired.

Smith-Schuster dealt with a knee issue last season and finished with just 29 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. He failed to make an impact in New England’s lackluster offense, though he did have a bold claim about the team’s wide receiver corps this offseason.

The 27-year-old Smith-Schuster began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, and he appeared to have the makings of a star. He had a great rookie season and then made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns. It has mostly been downhill since for the former USC star.

