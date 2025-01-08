Pete Carroll a candidate for AFC head coach job?

Pete Carroll wants to return to coaching in the NFL next season, and the former Super Bowl champion seems to be drawing interest from multiple teams.

Carroll is set to interview with the Chicago Bears for their head coach job on Thursday, according to multiple reports. While that is the only known scheduled interview for the 73-year-old, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Carroll is a name to watch for the Las Vegas Raiders head coach job as well.

News surfaced last month that Carroll wants to return to the NFL sideline. He supposedly has the Bears job at the top of his wishlist, but he would likely be open to interviewing with the Raiders as well.

The Raiders fired Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after the former linebacker went 4-13 in his first full season at the helm. Pierce had no previous head coaching experience aside from his interim stint with Las Vegas last season, so it would not be a surprise if the team prioritizes experience this time.

Carroll was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2023. Many were stunned when the team pushed him out after last season given the success Carroll had. The Seahawks won a championship under Carroll in 2013 and returned to the Super Bowl the following year, when they lost to the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks clearly wanted to get younger, as they replaced Carroll with 37-year-old Mike Macdonald. Seattle went 10-7 in their first season under Macdonald but missed the playoffs.

Carroll was open about wanting to keep his job with the Seahawks. He said he had not lost his passion for coaching and had interest in at least one other head coach position after Seattle fired him.

Carroll also coached the New England Patriots in the 1990s. He has a record of 170-120-1 as an NFL head coach. He went 137-89-1 in Seattle and missed the playoffs just four times in 14 seasons.