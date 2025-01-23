Report: Cowboys still considering former Super Bowl winner as coach

The Dallas Cowboys may not have settled on their next head coach just yet.

The Cowboys have made informal contact with former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about their head coaching vacancy, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Though talks are informal and no interview has taken place, the interest is real enough to be seen as legitimate.

The report states that Jones and Carroll have had direct contact, and the decision is now directly in the hands of Jones.

This is a late twist in a saga that looked to be wrapping up. All signs seemingly pointed to the Cowboys promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the head job, and that may still be the case. This report suggests that the decision is not yet fully made.

It is easy to see why Jones might be tempted to pursue Carroll. The former Seahawks coach is a Super Bowl winner with a lengthy resume and a lot of success at the NFL level. On the other hand, Carroll may have some concerns about the Cowboys’ front office structure given how he left the Seattle job last year.

This decision could have ramifications outside of Dallas as well. Carroll had been viewed as the favorite for another coaching vacancy, and that team might be left scrambling if he winds up with the Cowboys.