Pete Carroll takes on surprising role in Seahawks practice

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is definitely known for his energy. If there is any doubt about that, one need only hear about what he did during practice on Thursday.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed how Carroll played scout team quarterback during Thursday’s practice. This was no light workout either, as Carroll was even running play-action rollouts and at one point threw a sidearm pass.

We can’t take video during walk-thru practices but man I wish y’all coulda seen Pete Carroll playing scout-team QB against the first-team D just now. Man was running play-action rollouts and everything. At 70 years old. That’s crazy lol. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 11, 2022

A staple of the Seahawks' end-of-week walk-throughs before games: Pete Carroll leading the scout-team offense vs. the No. 1 defense. His delivery is not what you'd describe as effortless, but he can very much still sling it at 70 years old. Even went sidearm on one rollout throw. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 11, 2022

Hilariously, Carroll was less than impressed with his own performance, blaming himself for a few turnovers.

Pete when asked about his arm after playing scout-team QB today: "I wasn't on my best game today. I threw a lot of balls to the defense. I was nice to 'em. But it's more than just the arm. I gotta get back going." — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 11, 2022

This is one instance where we wish there was video. After all, Carroll turns 71 in September, but the one-time high school quarterback is still slinging it.

If Carroll gets himself in better shape, maybe he can put himself forward in the team’s ongoing quarterback battle.