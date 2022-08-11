 Skip to main content
Pete Carroll takes on surprising role in Seahawks practice

August 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Pete Carroll coaches the Seahawks

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is definitely known for his energy. If there is any doubt about that, one need only hear about what he did during practice on Thursday.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed how Carroll played scout team quarterback during Thursday’s practice. This was no light workout either, as Carroll was even running play-action rollouts and at one point threw a sidearm pass.

Hilariously, Carroll was less than impressed with his own performance, blaming himself for a few turnovers.

This is one instance where we wish there was video. After all, Carroll turns 71 in September, but the one-time high school quarterback is still slinging it.

If Carroll gets himself in better shape, maybe he can put himself forward in the team’s ongoing quarterback battle.

