Peyton Manning shares nice tribute to Tom Brady after retirement

February 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, and one of the quarterback’s biggest rivals wasted no time congratulating Brady on his remarkable career.

Peyton Manning was one of the first to pay tribute to Brady. The Hall of Famer issued a statement praising Brady for his remarkable play on the field and for being a great friend off of it.

Brady and Manning were the faces of the NFL and rivals on the field for over a decade. They met regularly during the postseason and prevented one another from reaching the Super Bowl on multiple occasions. Because of that, many have assumed that there is tension between the two, but that has never been the case.

Manning was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, and Brady was in Canton to support him. Manning even cracked a great joke about Brady during his speech. The two will always be interlinked and will likely work together in some capacity in the future.

