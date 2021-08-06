Tom Brady sends great tweet about supporting Peyton Manning at Hall of Fame

Peyton Manning is set to be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday, and Tom Brady is among those who will be there to support his former rival. But don’t worry, Brady says the gesture is self-serving.

Manning said during FOX’s telecast of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday night that he is moved by Brady and others traveling to Canton to support him. He also joked that his former Indianapolis Colts teammates might not be thrilled about Brady being there. On Friday, Brady tweeted that he is only attending the ceremony to make sure Manning isn’t considering an NFL comeback.

I just need to make sure he’s really done. Can’t risk this guy coming back… https://t.co/8afUVxicjO — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 6, 2021

Brady and Manning were the faces of the NFL and rivals on the field for over a decade. They met regularly during the postseason and prevented one another from reaching the Super Bowl on multiple occasions. Because of that, many have assumed that there is tension between the two, but that has never been the case.

Brady’s decision to attend Manning’s ceremony is another sign of how much mutual respect there is between the two. Some of the friendly trash talk they’ve exchanged recently shows what type of relationship they have. Manning will surely return the favor when Brady gets a spot in Canton someday.

