Pierre Desir to sign with Jets in free agency

The New York Jets moved quickly to land a solid defensive back option that came on the market this week.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Jets have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran cornerback Pierre Desir, who was recently released by the Indianapolis Colts.

SOURCE: The #Jets have agreed to a 1-year deal with CB Pierre Desir. There’s your new starting DB — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 22, 2020

The Jets are looking for talent anywhere, and Desir is a solid low-risk move. He had a very good 2018 season that earned him a contract extension from the Colts, but took a step back in 2019 which led to his release. The Jets are hoping they can get him back to what he was two years ago, and if they manage that, they’ll have a pretty solid starter.