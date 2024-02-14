Video emerges of moment shots rang out at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Amateur video has surfaced showing the exact moment that shots rang out at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

TMZ Sports shared footage that they had obtained, apparently from a parade-goer. The footage showed fellow attendees mulling around the Union Station area at the end of the parade when bursts of gunfire, seemingly automatic or semiautomatic, suddenly rang out.

Some parade-goers ran for cover while others, perhaps unaware of what had happened, continue to go about their business.

Here is the video from TMZ Sports.

⚠️WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT⚠️ New video, obtained by TMZ, shows the moment a flurry of shots rang out at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally. Full video here: https://t.co/h2fdIGCEu3 pic.twitter.com/2KkOfY3k94 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 14, 2024

Video also circulated online of the moment that the local KSHB-TV crew, broadcasting live from the parade area, realized that something was amiss.

The moment in the Channel 41 live stream when they realized something went wrong at the Chiefs Superbowl parade/rally at Union Station. pic.twitter.com/qe3e29yDdl — Bob Rombach (@Bob_Rombach) February 14, 2024

Multiple people were reportedly shot near the parade location. At the time of writing, authorities have stated that one person is dead and 10 to 15 others are injured. Two armed suspects have been taken into custody, according to Kansas City police.

Other video footage showed the chaos that ensued in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.