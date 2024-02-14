 Skip to main content
Video emerges of moment shots rang out at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

February 14, 2024
by Darryn Albert
The helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Amateur video has surfaced showing the exact moment that shots rang out at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

TMZ Sports shared footage that they had obtained, apparently from a parade-goer. The footage showed fellow attendees mulling around the Union Station area at the end of the parade when bursts of gunfire, seemingly automatic or semiautomatic, suddenly rang out.

Some parade-goers ran for cover while others, perhaps unaware of what had happened, continue to go about their business.

Here is the video from TMZ Sports.

Video also circulated online of the moment that the local KSHB-TV crew, broadcasting live from the parade area, realized that something was amiss.

Multiple people were reportedly shot near the parade location. At the time of writing, authorities have stated that one person is dead and 10 to 15 others are injured. Two armed suspects have been taken into custody, according to Kansas City police.

Other video footage showed the chaos that ensued in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Kansas City Chiefs
