President Trump threatens not to watch NFL games over players kneeling

The 2016 NFL season was filled with controversy over players kneeling during the national anthem. That divisive issue may be at the center of the 2020 season as well if things continue.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter Saturday that it looked like the NFL was headed in a direction where players would not be standing for the national anthem. He said “not with me watching”, suggesting that he wouldn’t watch the games if that were the case.

And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching! https://t.co/aGfBaK7RNA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

This sort of situation is the last thing the NFL wants.

TV ratings were adversely affected in 2016, which many attributed to the kneeling matter. NFL owners reportedly feared in 2017 that fans would stop watching over the issue. The president’s tweet may stoke some of those concerns once again.