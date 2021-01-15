Raheem Morris reportedly a candidate for Jaguars D-coordinator job

Urban Meyer spoke multiple times at his introductory press conference on Friday about the importance of assembling the right coaching staff, and Raheem Morris is one coach Meyer may believe is up to the task.

Meyer recently reached out to Morris to gauge his interest in the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator job, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports.

Morris took over as interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons after they fired Dan Quinn. The team showed some signs of life after its 0-5 start, going 4-7 under Morris.

A report during the season indicated Morris was the favorite to land the Falcons’ full-time coaching job, but they have reportedly offered the job to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

If Morris doesn’t land a head coaching job, the Jacksonville defensive coordinator job may appeal to him. Meyer already reportedly has his top offensive coordinator candidate picked out and is looking at some big names to fill other positions.

Photo: Wikimedia/Thomson200 via CC0 1.0