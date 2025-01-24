Raiders fans don’t need to panic over John Spytek

Las Vegas Raiders fans were panicking on Thursday, but they no longer need to worry.

Reports on Wednesday said that the Raiders had hired John Spytek as their new general manager. Despite that news being reported, there was some concern among fans because Spytek hadn’t officially signed his deal until some time on Thursday.

As Liam Coen did a 180 and ended up taking the Jacksonville Jaguars job, Raiders fans were concerned that Spytek might join Coen in Jacksonville. Their concerns were legitimate too; the Jags have a GM vacancy after firing Trent Baalke, and both Coen and Spytek were part of the Bucs this season.

However, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday night that Spytek had indeed signed his contract with the Raiders. Spytek is getting a five-year deal.

No last-minute drama in Las Vegas: New #Raiders GM John Spytek has now signed his five-year contract, per source. The search for Las Vegas’ next head coach continues with Spytek joining the process. pic.twitter.com/l9R409hlwD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2025

Spytek’s next item of business will be hiring a head coach for the Raiders, who fired Antonio Pierce after a 4-13 season.

Spytek served as the assistant general manager of the Buccaneers prior to being hired by the Raiders. He was a college teammate of Raiders part-owner Tom Brady at Michigan.