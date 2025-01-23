 Skip to main content
Liam Coen changed his mind about Jaguars job for 1 big reason

January 23, 2025
by Larry Brown
Liam Coen in Bucs gear

Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Liam Coen did a 180 regarding the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach job. There seems to be a clear reason why.

Coen was in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday working on a deal to become the Jaguars’ head coach. A day earlier, Coen had taken himself out of the running for the job. He reportedly had reached a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to return as their offensive coordinator.

The reason for Coen’s apparent change in heart has to do with a change in the front office.

After being turned down by Coen, the Jags fired general manager Trent Baalke. That led Coen to reconsider the position.

Though the Jaguars had fired head coach Doug Pederson after their 4-13 season, Baalke had remained in his position as GM. Many people were surprised that Baalke had survived, but Jacksonville’s owners apparently reconsidered matters upon being turned down by Coen.

Baalke had been with the Jaguars since 2020. He previously served as the San Francisco 49ers’ GM from 2011-2016 and won a power struggle with Jim Harbaugh, who was let go by the team. This time around, it was Baalke being let go.