Raiders punter goes viral for his new hairstyle

March 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
AJ Cole on the sideline

Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole is trying out a new look, and many fans are hoping it sticks around for the 2024 season.

Cole this week took part in the second annual NFLPA Classic golf tournament, which was held in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The event features 64 NFL players and their families competing in a 16-team tournament. On Saturday, Cole’s new hairstyle became the star of the show.

Check out the Allen Iverson braids that Cole was rocking on the links:

Cole has long flowing locks, so he probably did not want them blowing around in the wind while he was trying to hit a golf ball. That could be just his Mexico look, but time will tell.

Cole, who has been with the Raiders since 2019, is one of the best punters in the NFL. He has been named to the Pro Bowl the last three seasons. He might not want to change up his look too much on the gridiron, especially if he is superstitious.

