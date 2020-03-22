Report: Raiders pursued Tom Brady after free agency opened

It’s generally accepted that the Los Angeles Chargers were the runner-up in the Tom Brady sweepstakes, but a third team was apparently in the running quite late on.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders were still interested in Brady as late as this week when free agency opened. Had they received the signal that Brady was interested, they were ready to shop starting quarterback Derek Carr and move him aside to make Brady the starter.

Brady never gave the Raiders indications that he was all that interested, and no offer was ever made, though some financial parameters were discussed.

It sounds like the Raiders were more interested than initially reported, but didn’t really go all-out due to the lack of encouragement from Brady’s camp. It was, perhaps, more than due diligence, but not really an aggressive pursuit, either.

Tom Brady is now a member of the Bucs! Show your support and treat yourself or a friend with this great Tom Brady Bucs shirt! In Tom We Trust! You can buy it here.