Rams LB Travin Howard out for season with knee injury

The Los Angeles Rams have lost a potential starting linebacker for the season, as Travin Howard suffered a serious knee injury in practice recently.

Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed on Tuesday that Howard tore his meniscus during practice.

Howard suffered the injury during practice. “I feel terrible for him,” says McVay. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 1, 2020

Howard was expected to start this year for the Rams after Cory Littleton left in free agency. He appeared in 16 games last season and recorded 22 tackles, but LA was counting on him for a much bigger role in 2020.

Unfortunately, Howard is not the only key player who went down with a significant injury in training camp this week.