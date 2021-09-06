Rams preparing to see Justin Fields in some role in Week 1

The Chicago Bears are adamant that Andy Dalton will be the team’s starting quarterback this season, but that won’t stop opponents from keeping an eye on the Justin Fields factor.

That’s what the Los Angeles Rams are doing, according to coach Sean McVay. On Monday, McVay said he felt it would be “naive” to not be ready to see Fields in some role despite him not being the starting quarterback.

“I think it would be naive for us not to prepare” to see Justin Fields in “some form or fashion.”

The Bears haven’t necessarily said that Fields will have any role, either on gadget plays or to give defenses a different look. On the other hand, the Bears have made it pretty clear that if Dalton doesn’t perform, they won’t be afraid to turn to Fields instead.

Fields is certainly the preferred choice of Bears fans, to the point that Fields has found it a little bit embarrassing. If the Bears do give Fields a play or two, it’s only going to increase fans’ desire to see him move to the top of the depth chart. If it does happen, though, it sounds like the Rams will be ready.