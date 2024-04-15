Rashee Rice facing $1 million lawsuit from 2 crash victims

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is facing further trouble stemming from the March 30 car crash he was involved in.

Rice and Theodore Knox, the other driver responsible for the crash, are being sued for $1 million by two victims of the Dallas incident, according to Olivia Johnson of FOX 4 Kansas City. The plaintiffs, Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy, allege that they suffered severe injuries that include “trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding, and other internal and external injuries that may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment.” Both plaintiffs were driving and wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The two are suing Rice for negligence and punitive damages, including physical and mental harm and the cost of potential future medical care. The plaintiffs also note that Rice fled the scene of the accident despite being aware of what had taken place, and are demanding a jury trial.

Four others were involved in the crash, but to date, they have not spoken publicly or taken any legal action against Rice.

Rice and Knox were allegedly driving at a dangerously high speed when the crash took place. Both men are facing eight criminal charges as a result of the crash, in addition to this and any other lawsuits that may emerge.