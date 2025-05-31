Rashee Rice facing new lawsuit over car crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is facing a third lawsuit stemming from a car crash he was involved in last offseason.

The new lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Kayla Quinn, is the third filed against Rice and former SMU wide receiver Teddy Knox stemming from the high-speed crash in Dallas, Tx. on March 30, 2024. Quinn is seeking up to $1 million in damages for both her vehicle and for injuries she and her son suffered as a result of the crash.

“Defendants and their passengers exited their exotic ‘supercars,’ gathered their belongings and briskly walked past their victims up an exit ramp and left the scene of the collision,” the lawsuit reads, via FOX 4 in Dallas. “In so doing, Defendants had the opportunity to witness the damage to the other vehicles and the visibly injured operators and passengers in other vehicles that were in plain sight.”

Rice was accused of going 119 MPH in his Lamborghini while racing Knox on U.S. Highway 75. Rice ultimately lost control of the vehicle, and was also accused of fleeing the scene of the accident. He is facing criminal charges stemming from the crash, but has cooperated with investigators and publicly taken responsibility for what happened.

Dashcam footage released at the time showed how dangerously Rice was driving as well.

Two other drivers have also filed suit against Rice, seeking damages for serious injuries they allegedly suffered as a result of the crash. Four other vehicles were said to be involved in the incident, and seven people were injured.

Rice has not faced any NFL discipline over the incident. He missed the bulk of the 2024 season anyway after suffering a torn ACL in Week 4.