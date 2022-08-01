Ravens rookie responds after being cooked in practice

Every NFL rookie faces an adjustment process, and Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is finding that out the hard way.

Hamilton, the Ravens’ first-round pick in April’s draft, was seen getting totally cooked during Sunday’s practice. In the video, a stiff-looking Hamilton was unable to prevent unheralded wide receiver Bailey Gaither from going past him for an easy touchdown catch.

Good lord Kyle Hamilton looks stiff pic.twitter.com/tonKQqWbR1 — Eliot Crist 🏆 (@EliotCrist) July 31, 2022

Hamilton is a first-round pick out of Notre Dame, while Gaither is a formerly undrafted player who has never stuck on an NFL roster. That’s not a great look for Hamilton regardless of the circumstances.

Still, Hamilton was able to brush it off, at least publicly.

yo i am getting fried on this app rn😂 — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) August 1, 2022

Hamilton obviously knows that will not cut it, and he will surely improve before the season starts. Still, not exactly a great first impression to make here, especially after his poor NFL Combine led him to fall to the Ravens in the first place.