Ravens LB died from combination of fentanyl, cocaine

The cause of death has been revealed in the case of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

Ferguson was found unconscious last Tuesday night (June 21) and pronounced dead by officials on the scene.

An autopsy determined that Ferguson died due to a combination of fentanyl and cocaine, the Baltimore Sun reported Friday. The death of the 26-year-old former third-round draft pick was ruled an accident.

Officials found Ferguson dead after being called to a home on the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue in Baltimore’s Harwood neighborhood on a report of a questionable death.

Ferguson had 4.5 sacks and 67 total tackles in three seasons with the Ravens. He leaves behind three young children.