Reggie Bush urges Lamar Jackson to join 1 NFL team

Reggie Bush is doing a little bit of Lamar Jackson recruiting for one NFL team.

Bush took to social media to share a graphic depicting the Baltimore Ravens quarterback in a New Orleans Saints uniform. Bush added that Jackson should “come on home” and play for the Saints in 2023.

Come on home LJ we got you 💰💰💰 https://t.co/lLVRxTOxjK — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 24, 2023

Bush is certainly just acting on his own here. He has no affiliation with the Saints beyond the fact that he was drafted by them, though he obviously still holds some affinity for his first NFL franchise.

How realistic is a scenario that ends with Jackson joining the Saints? Probably not particularly likely for a lot of reasons. The Saints would have to find the cap space to get Jackson, and that is assuming they even get the chance to talk to him. If the Ravens ultimately use the exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback, the Saints would have to somehow convince Baltimore to trade Jackson.

There has been growing speculation that Jackson could ultimately be traded depending on how his ongoing contractual standoff goes. The Saints certainly need a quarterback and would probably take a look, but whether they can meet Baltimore’s potential asking price is a reasonable question.