Reggie Bush: Mike McCarthy is ‘hot garbage’

Mike McCarthy was the target of all sorts of criticism after his Dallas Cowboys were slammed by Washington 41-16 on Thanksgiving Thursday. Former USC star and current FOX analyst Reggie Bush was among those who dumped on McCarthy.

As things got away from the Cowboys during the fourth quarter, Bush called McCarthy “hot garbage.”

Mike McCarthy is hot garbage — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 27, 2020

Asked to compare McCarthy with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, Bush said he would ask for a trade from either team if he were a player.

They both bad if I’m on either one of those teams I’m asking for a trade after the season. https://t.co/OawmZbf8Qc — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 27, 2020

Patricia is expected by many to be fired by the Lions.

Kurt Warner was also critical of the Cowboys for all their coaching mistakes.

I have NO idea what @dallascowboys are doing in this game??? How many coaching mistakes in a close game can u make b4 u can’t get back into it?? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 27, 2020

One of the Cowboys’ embarrassing moves that sparked some of the criticism was a failed fake punt early in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys fake punt pic.twitter.com/GD7ZxEQUag — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 27, 2020

It’s hard to believe a game that was 20-16 in the fourth quarter ended up 41-16.

Dallas is now 3-8 and not looking so good in McCarthy’s first season. Washington is 4-7 and has a movie to thank.