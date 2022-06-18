 Skip to main content
Report: 1 team still showing interest in Baker Mayfield trade

June 18, 2022
by Dan Benton
The Cleveland Browns saga involving Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson continues. And it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

As the NFL reportedly considers a one-year suspension for Watson, stemming from several dozen accusations of sexual assault, Mayfield remains determined to be traded. He was excused from the team’s mandatory minicamp and a reconciliation seems highly unlikely at this point.

The problem? Mayfield’s trade value appears minimal. However, at least one team remains somewhat interested in a potential pairing: The Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have kept a close eye on Mayfield throughout this offseason and were reportedly urgent to acquire him at one point. Of course, that has yet to come to fruition despite the persistent smoke.

Mayfield, the first overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, has largely failed to live up to expectations. He’s posted a 29-30 record over four seasons and is rumored to have lost the locker-room following Odell Beckham Jr.’s departure last season.

