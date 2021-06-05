Report: Julio Jones wants to be traded to team with this type of QB

Julio Jones doesn’t exactly have a lot of say in who he gets traded to, but if it were up to him, it sounds like the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has a specific type of quarterback in mind.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jones would prefer to be dealt to a team with a “big-armed QB” that can connect on a deep ball, allowing Jones to get behind the secondary.

If traded, Julio Jones wants to go to a contender, as most big-name players want, but one other thing I've heard intrigues: A big-armed QB that can deliver the deep ball. Jones wants to outrun DBs and get underneath the ball. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 5, 2021

There are a number of contenders with quarterbacks that fit that mold. It’s also fair to say that this could rather easily be seen as a bit of a lack of trust in Matt Ryan to do this for him anymore.

We’ve heard about another quarterback that Jones reportedly wants to play with, though he’s not necessarily who you’d think of when considering quarterbacks with the biggest arms.

Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense via CC-BY 2.0