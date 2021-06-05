 Skip to main content
Report: Julio Jones wants to be traded to team with this type of QB

June 5, 2021
by Grey Papke

Julio Jones doesn’t exactly have a lot of say in who he gets traded to, but if it were up to him, it sounds like the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has a specific type of quarterback in mind.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jones would prefer to be dealt to a team with a “big-armed QB” that can connect on a deep ball, allowing Jones to get behind the secondary.

There are a number of contenders with quarterbacks that fit that mold. It’s also fair to say that this could rather easily be seen as a bit of a lack of trust in Matt Ryan to do this for him anymore.

We’ve heard about another quarterback that Jones reportedly wants to play with, though he’s not necessarily who you’d think of when considering quarterbacks with the biggest arms.

